Northwell Health takes a new approach to gun safety campaign

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is changing the tone of its gun safety campaign initiatives in order to make gun owners feel "a part of the conversation" when it comes to reducing child deaths caused by guns, MM+M reported Oct. 17.

At the center of the health system's new campaign is a television spot dubbed, "Doesn't Kill to Ask About Unlocked Guns."

The video features two parents asking whether another couple's pet tiger will be locked up for the entirety of a play date.

The aim of the television spot is to normalize conversations about gun safety and reframe the issue as a public health concern rather than a political debate.

Ramon Soto, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Northwell Health, said the health system is trying to stray away from the fear tactic, as that approach has already been attempted without much success.

Mr. Soto said the health system's television spot takes on a lighter tone so that it doesn't put gun owners on the defensive, and instead encourages them to be part of the conversation.

"There are more than 400 million guns in a country with 320 million people. Guns aren't going anywhere. It's in the Constitution. If they're here, let's make sure it's as safe as possible and save some kids' lives," Mr. Soto told MM+M.

In addition to airing the ad, Northwell has created a coalition of more than 1,000 healthcare partners that are committed to the gun safety movement.