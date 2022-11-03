North Colorado Medical Center Foundation unveils rebrand

The North Colorado Medical Center Foundation, the supporting foundation for Greeley, Colo.-based North Colorado Medical Center, is changing its name to the Weld Legacy Foundation, Greeley Tribune reported Nov. 2.

The foundation, originally created to support programs, departments and patients at North Colorado Medical Center, has expanded its scope following the hospital's affiliation with Banner Health.

Now the foundation is focusing on working with Weld County nonprofits that focus on health and education and plans to offer services such as leadership development, strategic planning and recruiting to help nonprofits improve their operations.