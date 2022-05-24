NewYork-Presbyterian launches 'stay Brooklyn' ad campaign

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian is launching a new ad campaign called "Stay Brooklyn", according to a May 24 press release.

The campaign centers around Brooklynites, encouraging them to stay in the borough to receive their care. NewYork-Presbyterian used Brooklyn-based photographers to source all images, used real Brooklynites to share their care stories and used physicians from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

NewYork-Presbyterian plans to run the ad in a variety of formats, including public transportation posters, print ads, murals and more. The television spot for the ad is already live, being aired during a hockey game.