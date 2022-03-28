New York Community Hospital renamed to reflect new affiliation

Brooklyn-based New York Community Hospital was renamed Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Brooklyn Paper reported March 25.

The new name reflects the hospital's affiliation with Maimonides Health, an integrated hospital network that includes Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn-based Maimonides Children’s Hospital and more than 80 outpatient and community clinics across Brooklyn's Kings County.

The integration, which was officially announced in July 2020, will also bring advancements in care to Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital by providing its first MRI machine.

The new name comes after the hospital's affiliation with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital came to an end in 2016.