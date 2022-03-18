New public health ad campaign features healthcare's biggest names

Some of the biggest leaders in healthcare have teamed up in a new advertising campaign encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, CBS reported March 17.

The ads called Oath and Trust are a pair of 60-second spots that will run on social media and TV next week. They feature Gerald Harmon, MD, president of the American Medical Association; Moira Szilagyi, MD, PhD, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics; Ernest Grant, RN, PhD, president of the American Nurses Association; and Ada Stewart, MD, chair of the board of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The ads are a part of the Biden administration's push to persuade more families to get vaccinated.

"​​We took an oath to do what's best for our patients. So we want you to know we trust the COVID vaccine. For ourselves, for our patients, for our kids. So should you," the leaders say in the ad.