New Jersey health system launches new website

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital has launched a website equipped with a new digital home designed to improve patient service.

The website aims to provide visitors with easy navigations, quick access to health resources, expanded community engagement and community education, according to a Nov. 17 University Hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Some of the new features include a page navigation function, a find-a-doctor function, enhanced visuals and ADA-compliant functionality.

This rebrand is the health system's first major overhaul to its online presence in nearly a decade, the release said.