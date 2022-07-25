Methodist Hospital of Southern California rebrands to reflect new affiliation

Arcadia, Calif.-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California has unveiled a new brand identity July 6.

Methodist Hospital of Southern California will now be called USC Arcadia Hospital, according to a press release. The name change reflects the hospital's affiliation with Keck Medicine, which was finalized on July 1.

"Our hospital will be stronger as part of Keck Medicine of USC," said Dan Ausman, president and CEO of USC Arcadia Hospital. "The partnership brings our community expanded access to a full range of physician specialties, technology and clinical services that will benefit our patients, employees and physicians."

With this affiliation, Keck Medicine now has two community hospitals in the northeast area of Los Angeles.