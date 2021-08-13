Meet the marketing execs from the top 10 hospitals in the US

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the country July 27, with Mayo Clinic earning the top spot for the sixth consecutive year. Below are brief bios for the marketing executives at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Sherri Gilligan has served as chief marketing officer since June 2019. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic, Ms. Gilligan served as the senior vice president of marketing at Capital One, as well as held various leadership positions at Sprint, where she worked for 18 years.



Cleveland Clinic: Paul Matsen has served as chief marketing and communications officer since 2006, and he also leads the system's corporate communications department. Before working at Cleveland Clinic, he served as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Delta Airlines, where he worked for 12 years.



UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Tanya Andreadis has served as chief marketing and digital communications officer since January 2019. She previously served as Penn Medicine's associate chief marketing officer and Deltona, Fla.-based Halifax Health's director of strategic marketing and ebusiness.



Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Suzanne Sawyer has served as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since June 2019. Before joining Johns Hopkins Hospital, Ms. Sawyer held the chief marketing officer position at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. She also served as the vice president of portfolio marketing at IBM Watson Health.



Mass General Hospital (Boston): Misty Hathaway has served as chief marketing officer and senior director for international and specialized healthcare services since January 2015. Prior to joining Massachusetts General Hospital, Ms. Hathaway served as a marketing and administrative chair of international practice at Mayo Clinic, where she worked for 17 years.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): Pattie Cuen has served as vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since November 2017. Before that, she served as the system's director of brand strategy position. Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Ms. Cuen served as the chief marketing officer for UCLA Health, where she worked for more than 22 years.



NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): Devika Mathrani has served as the senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since July 2021. Before joining the system, she worked in marketing leadership roles at Wells Fargo, Citi and American Express.



NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Kathy Lewis has served as executive vice president of communications and marketing since January 2013. Before joining NYU Langone, she held positions as vice president of public affairs at New York City-based Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center as well as president and CEO of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, a nonprofit focused on curing spinal cord injury.



UCSF Health (San Francisco): Shelby Decosta has served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer since 2015. In October 2019, she also became the president of UCSF's health affiliates network. In her role, Ms. Decosta executes strategic plans for business development, manages relationship and network development, and oversees the health system's marketing and branding. Before joining UCSF, she oversaw mergers and acquisitions at Livonia, Mich-based Trinity Health and San Francisco-based Dignity Health.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Mark Modesto has served as vice president and chief marketing executive since August 2016. Previously, he worked as the executive vice president and managing director of Epsilon, a Chicago-based marketing firm.