Lights, camera, healthcare: Health systems embrace media spotlight

Health systems are increasingly turning to innovative marketing strategies by making appearances in television shows and documentaries, aiming to connect with patients in more dynamic and engaging ways.

One notable example is Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health's collaboration with Hulu's "The Bear," a TV show that explores the intricate lives of workers in a Chicago restaurant. Scenes from season three, episode eight, were filmed at Endeavor Health's hospital in Skokie, Ill., integrating real healthcare settings into the show's narrative.

Similarly, Northwell Health, in New Hyde Park, N.Y., is featured in the HBO documentary "One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit." This two-part series, available on HBO Max, highlights Zucker Hillside Hospital's inpatient psychiatric unit and its unique focus on the mental health challenges faced by college students.

"One South" continues Northwell's engagement with the documentary genre.

The health system previously gained significant exposure through Netflix's "Lenox Hill," which debuted in 2020 and followed the lives of four physicians at Northwell's flagship Lenox Hill Hospital. This documentary not only increased Northwell's brand visibility but also expanded its reach to a national and international audience, Ramon Soto, Northwell's chief marketing and communications officer told Becker's.