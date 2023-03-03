Lifepoint Health joins coalition aimed at combating health misinformation

Nashville, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health joined an alliance, alongside 49 other organizations, aimed at providing patients with access to evidence-based information.

The alliance, dubbed the Coalition for Trust in Health and Science, will focus on correcting misinformation and countering disinformation that aim to decrease trust in health, healthcare, public health and science, according to a March 2 release from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Other organizations joining the coalition include the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the Federation of American Hospitals and more.