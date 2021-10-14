Johns Hopkins, Stanford and 30+ others join social media initiative to improve vaccine uptake

The Vaccine Confidence Fund on Oct. 14 selected 33 organizations to receive grants totaling more than $7 million for projects exploring how technology and social media can increase vaccine confidence.

Five details:

  1. The Vaccine Confidence Fund was launched in June by nonprofit Global Impact, Facebook and Merck.

  2. Nearly 300 projects were submitted to the Vaccine Confidence Fund, with many focusing on community engagement among historically marginalized communities.

  3. The Vaccine Confidence Fund awarded funding to 33 projects. Institutions receiving grants include Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Stanford (Calif.) University and the University of California in Berkeley.

  4. The selected projects will explore how natural language processing, chatbots, behavioral nudges and targeted influencers affect vaccine confidence.

  5. More than half the selected projects will analyze the relationship between social media and vaccine uptake.
 

