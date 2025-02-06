IU Health inks $7M naming rights deal

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has signed a 15-year, $7 million naming rights agreement with a local suburb, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The health system's moniker will adorn the community center, greenway, farmer's market, agricultural park and 5K run in Fishers, Ind., according to the Jan. 31 story. The names include the Nickel Plate Trail Strengthened by IU Health and the Fishers Community Center Strengthened by IU Health.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said the agreement will "significantly reduce reliance on tax revenue" for parks programs, the Star reported. The naming deal comes as IU Health continues to make inroads in Fishers, including a $300 million hospital expansion.