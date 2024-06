Fairfax, Va.-based Inova Children's has unveiled a new logo designed to align with the parent brand introduced by Inova Health in October.

The new design incorporates vibrant colors and playful elements to foster a welcoming and comforting atmosphere for children and their families, according to a June 25 news release from Inova.

In 2023, Fairfax, Va.-based Inova Health System launched a rebranding campaign that introduced a new logo and a fresh brand advertising initiative.