Illinois hospital probes employee's social media post after Trump incident

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare is investigating a social media post by an employee who allegedly made comments on the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, WMBD reported July 15.

On July 14, an X account shared screenshots purportedly from an OSF lab assistant's post, which allegedly stated, "it's a shame they missed," after Mr. Trump was wounded in the right ear from an assassination attempt during a political rally in Butler, Pa.

The individual later asserted their account was hacked and denied making the post.

OSF Healthcare took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to release a statement on the matter.

"We're aware of a statement that was shared on the social media account of an individual employed by OSF HealthCare. An investigation is underway. We do not share private personnel information," the post reads.

OSF continued to say that it condemns any actions or words that harm others, and that it has a strict social media policy that requires adherence from all its "Mission Partners," with violations potentially leading to disciplinary action.