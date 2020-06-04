Holy Cross Hospital honors marketing director

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Hospital named Christine Walker its director of the year, according to Coral Springs Talk.

Ms. Walker, who serves as the nonprofit hospital's director of marketing and public relations, joined the team in 1999. She has set an example of hard work and consistency during her time at Holy Cross, often working late nights and weekends.

"Christine is our one-woman marketing team who is extremely passionate and committed to our ministry," Doug Strong, the hospital's interim president and CEO, told Coral Springs Talk.

