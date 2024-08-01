Health system naming rights dispute set for trial

A trial to settle a dispute over the naming rights to an Ohio health system has been set for January 2026, the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News reported.

Rajesh and Indu Soin sued Kettering (Ohio) Health in January, claiming the health system hasn't lived up to a 2010 naming rights agreement after the family gave a "multimillion-dollar" gift to help build Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio.

The Soins claim the health system hasn't been using their name in marketing materials, billing letterhead, police uniforms and vehicles, secondary signage, patient surveys, and internal board documents. According to the complaint, Mr. Soin learned about the discrepancy during a 2023 procedure at the hospital when the clinicians' scrubs didn't have his name on them. The lawsuit seeks $25,000 in damages and to have the Soin name restored in "all references" to the medical center, court records state.

"Kettering Health disputes the allegations of the Soin family and contends that we are honoring the agreement, and in fact, are doing more than the agreement requires," the health system said in a statement to the Daily News. "We will continue to defend the lawsuit to demonstrate our compliance and look forward to our day in court."

Kettering Health has countersued the Soins, asserting that their creation of the Soin Medical Center Foundation without the health system's knowledge or consent represents an infringement on the Soin Medical Center trademark, according to the July 19 story. The family filed a motion to have those claims dismissed.