Grady Memorial Hospital sues 2 apparel companies over use of term 'Grady Baby'

Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital is suing two baby apparel companies over their use of the term "Grady Baby," 11Alive News reported.

The hospital filed the lawsuit in federal court March 6 against Gradybaby Apparel and Grady Baby Co. and Apparel after the businesses refused its December cease-and-desist orders, according to the March 9 story.

"For many years, well prior to any use by any Defendant, Grady Memorial Hospital has used the term 'Grady Baby' as a trademark on apparel such as onesies and T-shirts as well as other items provided to patients in reference to children born at Grady Memorial Hospital," the lawsuit reads.

Grady Memorial is asking for a jury trial and that both companies stop using "Grady Baby" on their clothing.

"That's crazy," Gradybaby Apparel founder Perlander Williams told the news outlet. "Nobody is never going to mistake me for a hospital, and nobody is ever going to mistake them for a T-shirt shop. What is the problem?"