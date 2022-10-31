Former Nashville hospital chief marketing officer joins healthcare marketing firm

Sherry Gibbs, the former chief marketing officer of Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital, has been named senior vice president and managing director of Prairie Dog, the healthcare marketing division of Trozzolo Communications Group, Kansas City Business Journal reported.

This will be a new executive role at the marketing agency, according to the Oct. 28 story.

Ms. Gibbs was chief marketing officer at the Tennessee hospital from 2020 to August, and previously worked in marketing and public relations leadership roles with insurer Geha Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., according to her LinkedIn page.