Former hospital spokesperson directs film

The former spokesperson of Riverdale, Ga.-based Southern Regional Medical Center is releasing his debut film.

Justin Cooper, who served as marketing specialist and film liaison at the hospital from 2011 to 2014, directed and produced a documentary short about U.S. civil rights leader Cirilo McSween that will premiere Feb. 14 in Atlanta, according to a Jan. 29 news release. Mr. McSween, a Panamanian immigrant, was the first Black insurance agent hired by a major insurer and later helped return control of the Panama Canal to Panama.

While at Southern Regional Medical Center, Mr. Cooper oversaw on-site production of films, TV and commercials, including the movies "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and "Ride Along." The projects generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in location fees for the hospital.