Florida academic health system rebrands

Orlando-based University of Central Florida has united all of its clinical faculty and locations under the UCF Health brand.

With more than 140,000 square feet of clinical space, UCF clinical faculty members provide nearly 120,000 annual healthcare visits spanning physicians, nurses, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists and audiologists.

"UCF is taking care of our community's health in so many extraordinary ways," said Deborah German, MD, vice president for health affairs and dean of UCF's College of Medicine, in an Aug. 26 statement. "By bringing these services under the UCF Health brand, we make it easier for our community to understand our services and seek academic patient care."

UCF is planning to open the Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion in 2025 at Lake Nona Medical City, a 650-acre campus in Orlando that also includes the UCF College of Medicine and UCF Lake Nona Hospital, a partnership with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. UCF Health had previously only been the name for UCF's two physician practices (one on campus and one in Medical City).