Dating apps to boost vaccinated users, thanks to White House effort

Nine popular dating apps will offer incentives to users who are vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the White House's goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4, The Hill reported May 21.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo will all allow users to add "vaccination badges” to their profiles. The apps will also offer special perks relevant to their designs, such as boosting profile visibility, granting extra swipes and providing free "super likes."

The dating apps will also provide users with information about COVID-19 vaccines and links to vaccines.gov.