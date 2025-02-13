Cleveland Clinic refutes allegations in new ad campaign

Cleveland Clinic says a new ad campaign targeting the health system is "riddled with inaccuracies and lies," WKYC reported Feb. 13.

Consumers' Research, a conservative nonprofit, launched a 30-second ad calling Cleveland Clinic the "wokest hospital in America."

The ad alleges that the health system "perform[s] child sex changes," "push[es] trans propaganda on kids," "prioritize[s] race-based care" and "inject[s] DEI into everything they do."

Cleveland Clinic rejected these claims.

"The recent Consumers' Research advertising campaign is riddled with inaccuracies and lies. For example, Cleveland Clinic does not provide gender-affirming surgeries for patients under the age of 18. For over 100 years, Cleveland Clinic's mission has been to care for life, research for health and educate those who serve," a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told WKYC. "We do not discriminate or create preferences based on race, gender or any other characteristics, and we abide by ethical and legal standards of care with respect to our delivery of healthcare services. Cleveland Clinic is a nonpartisan organization and we neither have nor promote a political agenda."

The ad was supposed to air during the Cleveland area TV broadcast of the Cavaliers game against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 12, but according to the publication, it did not.

Consumers' Research has also targeted companies including Coca-Cola, Costco, Land O'Lakes, TJ Maxx, Kia, Wells Fargo and Kroger.