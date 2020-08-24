California Hospital Association launches 'Care Can't Wait' campaign: 3 details

The California Hospital Association on Aug. 24 unveiled a new public service and social media campaign geared toward reassuring people that hospitals are safe and ready to provide care for all patients.

Three details:

1. The "Care Can't Wait" campaign builds on a 30-second animated video that highlights the safety precautions California hospitals are taking to ensure patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and with non-COVID-19 conditions safely receive care.

2. CHA's video is being distributed to TV and radio stations across California and a social media presence is being planned.

3. The campaign comes as many Californians are exhibiting concerns about the safety of seeking medical care from physicians and hospitals due to the pandemic; one in four people said they would rather stay home if they experienced a heart attack or stroke due to the pandemic, according to a recent Harris Poll.

"We understand some people may have concerns about coming to a hospital during this unprecedented public health crisis," CHA president and CEO Carmela Coyle said in the news release. "But deferring necessary medical care is not the right answer. We want everyone to know that if you or your loved one is experiencing signs of a serious medical condition, hospitals are safe, ready, and waiting to care for you."

