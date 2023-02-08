Advocate, UPMC, Highmark among AVA Digital Award winners for marketing

UPMC, MetroHealth System and Advocate Aurora Health were among the health system winners at the 2023 AVA Digital Awards for digital marketing.

The hospitals and health systems honored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals included:

Platinum

Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Inspira Health (Mullica Hill, N.J.)

McLeod Health (Florence, S.C.)

UPMC Health Plan (Pittsburgh)

VCU Massey Cancer Center (Richmond, Va.)

Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.)

Gold

Advocate Aurora Health

Capital Health (Pennington, N.J.)

Highmark Health (Pittsburgh)

Inspira Health

McLeod Health

MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

South Georgia Medical Center (Valdosta)

UPMC Health Plan