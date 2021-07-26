AdventHealth signs deal with Florida schools exchanging ads for athletic trainers

Listen
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Florida's Flagler County school district signed an exclusive agreement July 20 that gives the health system blanket access to marketing in the district's schools, according to a July 1 FlaglerLive report.
AdventHealth will provide the school district athletic training and some mental health services. In exchange, the health system will get free marketing rein in the district, which has 13,000 students.
Five details:
- AdventHealth will be branded as the "Official Healthcare Champion" at each of the school district's 10 schools.
- Athletic trainers will wear branded clothes that display the health system's logo. AdventHealth will have exclusive naming rights. No other healthcare provider can sponsor school events. The health system will have access to every school's scoreboards, gyms, stadiums and weight rooms; the district's website advertising; and public announcements about the health system at the end of each quarter of all major sports matches.
- The health system will get $150,000 over five years to provide athletic trainers. AdventHealth will pay the bulk of the trainers' salaries, with the district supplementing part of their salaries.
- AdventHealth will give $100,000 in cash to the district over five years. In addition, the health system will give $650,000 worth of in-kind services over the life of the agreement. The in-kind services were not outlined in detail in the contract, FlaglerLive reported.
- To meet its $100,000 obligation, AdventHealth will donate $20,000 each year to the Flagler Education Foundation. Of that donation, $10,000 will go toward the district's healthcare-themed programs and $10,000 will go to behavioral health programs.