AdventHealth signs deal with Florida schools exchanging ads for athletic trainers

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Florida's Flagler County school district signed an exclusive agreement July 20 that gives the health system blanket access to marketing in the district's schools, according to a July 1 FlaglerLive report.

AdventHealth will provide the school district athletic training and some mental health services. In exchange, the health system will get free marketing rein in the district, which has 13,000 students.

Five details: