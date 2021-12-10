8 mistakes pandemic communicators are still making

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Two years into the pandemic, many Americans remain confused or skeptical about the COVID-19-related guidance they're receiving from the federal agencies and other public health experts. Here are eight key missteps public health communication professionals are continuing to make, according to a Dec. 9 report written by risk communication expert Peter M. Sandman, PhD.
- Overconfidence and failure to declare uncertainty
- Failure to let people know what they can expect
- Establishing false consensus by ignoring minority opinions
- Prioritizing health over other values (such as liberty, convenience, economics and mental well-being)
- Cherry-picking data to communicate health-promoting portions of the truth
- Failure to own up to misguidance
- Failure to handle misinformation with empathy and credibility
- Politicization