5 tips to help marketers land board seats

Chief marketing officers' ability to understand consumers' needs and build brands are making business leaders more interested in adding them to corporate boards, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 9.
Here are five tips for chief marketing officers who are looking to land board positions, according to advice business executives shared with the Journal.
- Participate in board-readiness programs and make more appearances in front of your own board. Network with board directors to understand how the recruitment process works.
- Demonstrate how your leadership has made your company more money.
- Make sure you're well-respected among other marketing professionals, particularly other chief marketing officers.
- If you're told you don't have enough experience, ask how you can get it.
- Ensure the board you join is the right fit for you, because some boards require minimum terms as long as 10 years.