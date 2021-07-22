5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Below are five marketing campaigns launched in the past 30 days to combat health misinformation, encourage proactive health screenings, facilitate organ donations and more.

St. Louis-based Ascension launched a campaign ahead of the Tokyo summer games in which seven-time Olympic medalist Shannon Miller encourages women to get early screenings.



New York City-based Montefiore Health System partnered with advertising agency Alto to launch an ad platform called "Live and Let Live," which allows people who are seeking an organ transplant to create a short film about their lives.



Biogen is building a marketing campaign for Aduhelm, its much-debated Alzheimer's drug. The drugmaker has been running a paid post on The New York Times' website that profiles a couple dealing with mild cognitive impairment.



In response to the misinformation advisory issued by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, YouTube launched a new campaign to provide users with credible health information.



The CDC rolled out a new WhatsApp chat to provide reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines in Spanish.