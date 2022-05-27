4 health systems with award-winning ad-campaigns

Four health systems have been honored with an Aster Award, honoring excellence in healthcare marketing for exceptional advertising campaigns in 2021.
A panel of design and healthcare marketing professionals judge the submissions of ad campaigns from 2021 based on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality and overall effectiveness.
Here are the four health systems that won awards for their advertising campaign:
- Kettering Health in Miamisburg, Ohio, won the judge's choice award for its "Be your best" campaign.
- Penn Medicine Princeton Health in Plainsboro, N.J., won the gold award for its campaign "Cancer is no Match for me."
- LifeBridge Health in Baltimore won the silver award for its "Born Ready" campaign.
- Rush University System for Health in Chicago won the bronze award for its Neuro Choice campaign.