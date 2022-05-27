4 health systems with award-winning ad-campaigns

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

Four health systems have been honored with an Aster Award, honoring excellence in healthcare marketing for exceptional advertising campaigns in 2021.

A panel of design and healthcare marketing professionals judge the submissions of ad campaigns from 2021 based on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality and overall effectiveness. 

Here are the four health systems that won awards for their advertising campaign:

  1. Kettering Health in Miamisburg, Ohio, won the judge's choice award for its "Be your best" campaign.

  2. Penn Medicine Princeton Health in Plainsboro, N.J., won the gold award for its campaign "Cancer is no Match for me."

  3. LifeBridge Health in Baltimore won the silver award for its "Born Ready" campaign.

  4. Rush University System for Health in Chicago won the bronze award for its Neuro Choice campaign. 

