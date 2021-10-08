37% of millennials don't trust their providers, study shows

Americans between ages 25 and 34 are most likely to say they don't always trust their healthcare provider to make the right decisions for them, according to research released by branding agency Monigle.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household.

All respondents had received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance, with 70 percent of them having private insurance and 30 percent being enrolled in a government plan, excluding Medicaid. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

Here is a list of different ages groups, ranked by the percentage of respondents who said they don't always trust their healthcare provider:

Ages 25-34: 37 percent



35-44: 34 percent

2. 45-54: 34 percent

4. 55-64: 25 percent

5. 65 and older: 22 percent