10 largest health systems ranked by followers on X

Despite being the fourth largest health system in the country, CommonSpirit has the most X, formerly known as Twitter, followers among the 10 largest health systems.

Here are the 10 largest health systems ranked by number of X followers:

 

  1. CommonSpirit (Chicago): 21,200 followers

  2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 16,900 followers

  3. Ascension (St. Louis): 8,100 followers

  4. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 6,100 followers

  5. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 5,800 followers

  6. Providence (Renton, Wash.): 5,600 followers

  7. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 3,600 followers

  8. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 1,400 followers 

  9. PAM Health (Enola, Pa.): 1,300 followers

  10. Community Health Systems: N/A

