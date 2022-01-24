Yale New Haven inks deal to automate 6M patient encounters annually

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is deploying Rx.Health's EHR-integrated unified messaging platform throughout the health system.

The partnership aims to automate 6 million patient encounters each year, according to a Jan. 22 news release.

Rx.Health is a spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System that has developed a platform that allows digital therapeutics and care plans to be prescribed to patients directly from the EHR.

Yale will use the platform to prescribe digital navigation pathways, digital therapeutics and health education content to patients via text, email and interactive voice response, according to the release.

