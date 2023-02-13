Walgreens to absorb digital pharmacy Medly for $19.35M

Walgreens has agreed to buy the assets of defunct digital pharmacy Medly for $19.35 million, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

Medly declared bankruptcy in December, months after its founder stepped down and it laid off more than half its staff. A judge approved the acquisition of Medly's assets, including its files, inventory and intellectual property, Feb. 7 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Medly raised $100 million in 2020, positioning itself as a digital competitor to retail pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS.