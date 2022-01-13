Viewpoint: 3 ways digital health keeps patients safe

With the rise of digital health applications, physicians can use health information technology to keep patients safe, Yasir Khan, MD, senior physician executive of Cerner Middle East and Africa, wrote in Cerner's blog Jan. 13.

Dr. Khan wrote that when used efficiently, health information technology can address vital parts of patient safety concerns, including:



1. Giving proper diagnosis

With access to digital health storage, physicians can have their patients' medical history close at hand, giving them better insight on how to diagnose and care for their patients.

2. Patient risk

EHRs can compile data and turn it into predictive models that can assess a patient's risks. This can help improve patient health outcomes and prevent future health problems, Dr. Khan wrote.

3. Assuring compliance

HIT tools can help digitize approved workflows and care pathways, which can ensure hospitals are providing care that is compliant with safety guidelines.