UF Health unveils hospital at home

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health has launched an acute hospital care at home program.

UF Health Hospital at Home became available Nov. 13 to patients at Gainesville's UF Health Shands Hospital with conditions such as cellulitis, COVID-19, heart failure, pneumonia and urinary tract infections. Patients are equipped with tablets and wearable devices to continuously monitor their vital signs, and receive two visits a day from UF Health nurses and other providers as needed.

"Ultimately, this will help us serve our patients better by providing them with an option that may fit their needs, and grant them a higher level of comfort without compromising the quality of the care they receive," said Irene Alexaitis, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer of UF Health Shands Hospital, in a Nov. 14 statement.

CMS approved UF Health for the care model in May at five hospitals.