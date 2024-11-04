8 health systems newly approved for 'hospital at home'

Even as uncertainty lingers over continued reimbursement for hospital-at-home care, health systems continue to pursue the care model.

Here are the health systems newly OK'd for CMS waivers to provide acute hospital care at home (with the date they were approved):

1. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): March 4

2. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.): March 12

3. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.): May 6

— UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

— UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.) Hospital

— UF Health Leesburg (Fla.) Hospital

— UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital (The Villages, Fla.)

— UF Health Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine, Fla.)

4. UT Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.): May 10

5. Brown University Health (Providence, R.I.): May 13

— Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

— The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

6. Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.): June 18

7. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho): Sept. 12

— St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

— St. Luke's Nampa (Idaho) Medical Center

— St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls, Idaho)

8. SSM Health (St. Louis): Oct. 7

— St. Mary's Hospital (Madison, Wis.)