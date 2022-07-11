These health tech startups aim to ease physician burnout

Giles Bruce -

Many physicians retired early during the pandemic, increasing health professional shortages in specialties such as primary care. Many of the providers who have kept practicing report high levels of burnout.

But some digital health startups say their artificial intelligence programs can help ease the burden on overwhelmed physicians and help with staffing shortages, Fast Company reported July 11.

Here is a list of those startups the magazine reported on (by category):

Expediting pre-visit evaluations

  1. Health Note
  2. Decoded Health
  3. Keona Health

Triaging patients

  1. RapidAI
  2. Viz.ai
  3. Arterys
  4. Imagen
  5. Mednition
  6. Stocastic

Transcribing medical notes

  1. DeepScribe
  2. Nuance
  3. Suki
  4. Corti
  5. Rad AI

Administering billing

  1. Akasa
  2. Privia Health

Processing lab work

  1. Biocogniv

