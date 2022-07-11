These health tech startups aim to ease physician burnout

Many physicians retired early during the pandemic, increasing health professional shortages in specialties such as primary care. Many of the providers who have kept practicing report high levels of burnout.

But some digital health startups say their artificial intelligence programs can help ease the burden on overwhelmed physicians and help with staffing shortages, Fast Company reported July 11.

Here is a list of those startups the magazine reported on (by category):

Expediting pre-visit evaluations

Health Note Decoded Health Keona Health

Triaging patients

RapidAI Viz.ai Arterys Imagen Mednition Stocastic

Transcribing medical notes

DeepScribe Nuance Suki Corti Rad AI

Administering billing

Akasa Privia Health

Processing lab work