The digital transformation investments paying off for health systems

Health systems view digital transformation as a top priority, but few have the resources to scale these initiatives, according to an Aug. 19 article from the American Medical Association.

Nearly 90% of health system executives rank digital and AI transformation as a high or top priority, but 75% acknowledge they are not yet prepared to fully realize these goals, a McKinsey & Co. report highlighted.

The report also reveals that 70% of these executives expect virtual health and digital front doors — technologies that enhance patient-physician interaction and care management — to have the most significant impact. These technologies include patient portals, mobile apps, telehealth services, virtual waiting rooms, online scheduling, and digital billing. However, budget constraints were identified by 51% of health system leaders as a key obstacle to making large-scale investments in these digital and AI initiatives.

Despite these challenges, some health systems are making notable strides. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, for example, has successfully implemented its Advanced Care at Home program, which combines home visits, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring, coordinated through specialized command centers. This approach has helped the organization maintain a 30-day readmission rate below the national average while keeping patients connected to the familiar surroundings of their homes.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health also saw success with a text-based remote patient monitoring program designed for patients like a single mother battling depression. By keeping her engaged in her care, Sanford Health improved her mental health and reduced her reliance on emergency department visits.

Similarly, Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has partnered with Best Buy’s Geek Squad to enhance remote patient monitoring for individuals with chronic conditions. By assisting patients with the installation and use of self-monitoring devices, Geisinger has made it easier for patients to manage their health after discharge, leading to better adherence to care plans.