The 6 best healthcare data and analytics vendors, per KLAS 

Healthcare analytics advisory services company Chartis was rated the highest among companies that provide analytics and data services to healthcare organizations, according to a Dec. 4 KLAS Research Report.
The ranked healthcare services companies in the report all had at least six healthcare organizations ranking them. The healthcare organizations judged the companies based on advisory consulting, technology services, improvement consulting and managed services.
Here are the six best healthcare data and analytics services companies for healthcare:
- Chartis: 95.5
- Impact Advisors: 95
- CitiusTech: 92.1
- Prominence: 91.6
- Nordic: 89.7
- Tegria: 86.3