Optum's chief engineer leaves for digital health startup

Optum's former chief engineer and vice president of software engineering, Matthew Grose, has been appointed chief technology officer of Omcare, a digital health startup based in Burnsville, Minn.

Omcare is a digital health company that offers a customizable home health technology platform to caregivers through enhanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring services. The platform is in its final pilot stages and is expected to launch commercially later this year, according to a June 8 news release.

"Omcare has proven core functionality in pilot and is ready to accelerate development of its total solution," CEO Lisa Lavin said. "Bringing on a chief technology officer with Matthew's experience and skills will enable Omcare to scale existing technologies while continuing to build innovative solutions for the future."