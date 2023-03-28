Moffitt Cancer Center, Digital Medicine Society partner on 'Moonshot' digital health initiative

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society will co-host CancerX, an initiative to use digital innovation to fight cancer.

CancerX, a part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot program, will work with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health to tackle disparities and financial toxicity in cancer care and research, according to a March 28 release from the Digital Medicine Society.

"One of the greatest challenges to leveraging new digital innovation in cancer care is the complexity of the data required to make smart decisions quickly," said Micky Tripathi, PhD, national coordinator for health information technology. "As our ability to effectively and efficiently access and interpret data from multiple streams has matured, we have an unprecedented opportunity for innovators and new innovations to contribute to achieving our Cancer Moonshot goals."

The Cancer Moonshot program, launched in 2016, aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of living with and surviving cancer.