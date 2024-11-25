Mayo develops new AI tools

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic researchers have developed new artificial intelligence tools to quickly and accurately identify brain areas causing seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

The tools include an AI algorithm designed to pinpoint seizure hotspots, enabling physicians to determine the most effective treatment faster and with greater precision.

"We created an AI tool that automatically analyzes EEG recordings during brain surgeries and accurately identifies true high-frequency brain waves associated with the areas of the brain thought to be the source of seizures while eliminating fake high brain waves caused by artifacts," said Nuri Ince, PhD, a consultant in Mayo Clinic's Department of Neurologic Surgery and senior author of a study on the AI-based tools.

The study was published in Nature, according to a Nov. 25 press release from Mayo Clinic.