Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare.

The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's.

The journal will cover digital health translation, implementation and adaptation with original articles, reviews, editorials and commentary on issues such as AI, telehealth, EHRs, regulatory issues and virtual reality just to name a few.

Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, MD, co-director of AI in cardiology and chair of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at Mayo Clinic, will be editor-in-chief of the journal.