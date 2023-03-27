Marshfield launches new tech to automate registration

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is partnering with healthcare automation company Notable to launch a new patient digital registration tool.

Notable uses artificial intelligence to automate patient transactions and intake. The health system said it hopes the technology will relieve the administrative burden on its rural locations, according to a March 27 Notable news release.

The tool is live at Marshfield's 11 hospitals.

"We set out to find a solution that wouldn't just digitize the work, but automate it to free our staff to better serve our patients," Marshfield CIO Jeri Koester said in the release. "A key objective was finding a partner that didn't require us to deploy significant IT resources in order to drive value. We found that partner in Notable."