Hippocratic AI forms visionary advisory board

Hippocratic AI, the pioneering company behind the first safety-focused large language model for healthcare, is set to reshape the healthcare landscape with the guidance of its newly established Healthcare Advisory Board.

This board, comprising seven industry leaders, brings expertise across health systems, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and insurance to help Hippocratic AI address complex healthcare challenges and fulfill its vision of healthcare abundance through generative AI.

The board includes:

Scott Becker, founder, publisher and chief content officer of Becker's Healthcare.

Toby Cosgrove, MD, executive advisor and former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic

Stephen Klasko, MD, executive in residence at General Catalyst

Dr. Richard Klausner, founder and co-chair of Altos Labs, founder and chair of Lyell Immunopharma, and co-founder and chair of LifeMine Therapeutics.

Larry Leisure, co-founder and co-managing partner of Chicago Pacific Founders

Lee Shapiro, co-founder and partner of 7wire Ventures

J. Eric Smith, former president and CEO of Swiss Re Americas

CEO and co-founder Munjal Shah emphasized the importance of close collaboration with healthcare professionals. "You can’t build something for healthcare without involving healthcare as much as possible. From day one, we’ve taken advice from leaders in the field," he said.

Hippocratic AI’s mission goes beyond filling staffing gaps. By harnessing AI’s potential, the company envisions applications in patient outreach, pre-operative procedures, post-discharge monitoring, and more. You can view a demo of the product here.

"Healthcare has always been about managing scarcity,” said Mr. Shah. "But what if we could operate with an 'infinite supply' of healthcare resources? AI could fundamentally change our approach, from preventative care to emergency response."

Hippocratic AI has been deployed by several health systems to support patient safety and outcomes. In one example, a health system with a large Spanish speaking population used Hippocratic AI to generate messages in Spanish about colorectal cancer screening. After deploying the message to Spanish speakers, the health system closed the gap in CRC rates between English and Spanish speakers.

"This is a perfect example of how AI can improve equity by bridging language gaps," he said.

With backing from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst and a total of $137 million in funding, Hippocratic AI is poised to make significant strides in the healthcare AI sector. The advisory board’s esteemed members, including former Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove and healthcare venture capitalist Lee Shapiro, are expected to play a pivotal role in helping the company unlock new possibilities in patient care and workforce management.