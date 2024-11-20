Healthcare leaders look to boost AI investments

Seventy-three percent of healthcare leaders said they are increasing investments in AI, according to a new report from digital health company Define Ventures.
Define Ventures gathered insights from more than 60 healthcare leaders, including C-suite executives and senior leaders from payers and providers, through detailed surveys and in-depth discussions conducted between July 30 and Nov. 4.
Here are five things to know from the report:
- Fifty-three percent of respondents said AI is a top priority right now.
- Most organizations (73%) have established governance structures to guide their AI efforts.
- The main priorities for these AI committees are identifying and prioritizing AI use cases (91%), creating ethics and safety guidelines (87%), and setting data policies (84%).
- For the next year, 76% of organizations plan to launch small AI pilot projects to test its impact before broader rollouts. Another 71% are working on identifying specific areas where AI can provide value.
- Sixty-four percent of leaders said they plan to work with external partners, while 51% aim to build AI capabilities in-house.