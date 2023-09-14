Healthcare AI adoption hindered by 'switchover disruptions'

The U.S. healthcare industry will struggle to adopt artificial intelligence due to "switchover disruptions," the expensive implementation period for new technologies that can disrupt profitable operations, Harvard Business Review reported Sept. 14.
The article states that for healthcare to overcome this obstacle, it must build trust in AI among three key stakeholders: healthcare providers, patients and the public.
Here are the strategies the article recommends:
- Change the narrative: Instead of presenting AI as a replacement for human decision-making, AI should be designed as tools that enhance and support the expertise of healthcare providers.
- Careful implementation: AI applications should demonstrate improved outcomes and better experiences for both patients and providers before implementation. A shared understanding among payers, health systems and providers on when and how to use AI, as well as how to mitigate potential side effects and biases, is crucial, according to the publication.
- Ensure patient and public trust: Frameworks like the European Commission's Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI and the Biden administration's Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights offer principles for trustworthy AI, including safety, effectiveness, unbiased algorithms, data privacy and informed consent for automated systems.