Health tech layoffs so far in '24

More than 60,000 tech workers have been laid off so far in 2024, including at five health tech companies, according to a list compiled by TechCrunch.

The health tech firms that have shed staff this year are, per the publication's Sept. 12 story:

May

Jasper Health: Cancer care platform laid off as much as half of its staff.

Cue Health: Diagnostics startup shut down after slashing its workforce by 230 employees, or about 49%, earlier in the month.

April

Hinge Health: Virtual physical therapy company cut its staff by 10%.

February

Amazon: Tech giant laid off hundreds of One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy employees.

January

BenchSci: Artificial intelligence biomedical startup reportedly reduced its workforce by 17%.