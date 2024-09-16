Health tech layoffs so far in '24

More than 60,000 tech workers have been laid off so far in 2024, including at five health tech companies, according to a list compiled by TechCrunch.
The health tech firms that have shed staff this year are, per the publication's Sept. 12 story:
May
Jasper Health: Cancer care platform laid off as much as half of its staff.
Cue Health: Diagnostics startup shut down after slashing its workforce by 230 employees, or about 49%, earlier in the month.
April
Hinge Health: Virtual physical therapy company cut its staff by 10%.
February
Amazon: Tech giant laid off hundreds of One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy employees.
January
BenchSci: Artificial intelligence biomedical startup reportedly reduced its workforce by 17%.