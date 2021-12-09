Health tech investments reach record $23.8B in 2021

Investments in the health technology sector are higher than ever, according to a Deloitte report released Dec. 8.

Three insights:

  1. Investments in the sector reached $23.8 billion across 556 completed transactions, according to the report, which is based on data covering the first nine months of 2021.

  2. Aggregate expansion-stage deal value more than doubled between 2019 and 2020, rising from $8.3 billion to $17.4 billion.

  3. The median age of a health technology company at the time of its expansion-stage deal has never been lower, at 7.4 years.

