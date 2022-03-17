Google Ventures the most active digital health investor in 2021

Google's venture arm, Google Ventures, was the most active investor in digital health in 2021, closing 22 deals according to CBInsights.

Corporate venture capital-backed deals in digital health reached an all time funding high in 2021 at $16.6 billion, with many healthcare and tech companies investing in the industry.

Google Ventures has held the top spot for four consecutive years as the most active investor. Other healthcare companies also actively investing in digital health are Johnson & Johnson, which closed nine deals, Optum, which closed 11 deals, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures, which closed 10 deals. CVS Health also recently launched a venture arm with $100 million in funding to dole out.

Other non-healthcare related companies are also investing in the digital health scene, with Salesforce Ventures, Koch Disruptive technologies and Wells Fargo all making bets on start-ups.